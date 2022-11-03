Former Teamsters Local 399 Leader Steve Dayan to Join Wrapbook as Senior Advisor

Steve Dayan, the former leader of Teamsters Local 399 who stepped down from the role earlier this year, has a new gig.

Payroll services platform Wrapbook has hired the longtime L.A. labor leader as a senior advisor for its labor relations team, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. In his new role, Dayan will work with the company — a competitor to Cast & Crew, with funding from Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo and Michael Ovitz — to assist its success, support and engineering teams and augment its union rules engine, which facilitates calculations on the platform.

In his new role, Dayan will report to Wrapbook senior director of labor relations Paul Schoeman. Wrabook’s labor relations team also includes Lon Huberman and Patrick Delaney.

Dayan has worked in multiple areas of the industry over the course of his 46-year career, including as a projectionist, assistant editor and location manager. At Local 399, which now boasts almost 6,000 members, he was a champion for California’s film and television tax incentive program and for bringing the Local up to speed with technology, with social media profiles and a mobile app for the union being established under his leadership. Dayan also began new organizing efforts and negotiated contracts, such as those for location managers.

Dayan stepped down before the conclusion of his third term as Local 399 secretary-treasurer at the end of April. Local 399’s executive board unanimously voted for then-recording secretary Lindsay Dougherty to finish out Dayan’s term; Dougherty was elected to the post for a three-year term in September.

“Steve’s career-long commitment to making it easier for production workers to get paid easily,

fairly, and transparently is one that Wrapbook shares,” Schoeman said in a statement. “As we continue to make our platform more responsive to the needs of film industry workers, we’re proud to benefit from Steve’s decades of experience.”

The company, which launched during the COVID-19 pandemic and has previously hired SAG-AFTRA veteran Schoeman, combines production payroll and accounting services in one platform that offers assistance with onboarding, HR and insurance, among other services.