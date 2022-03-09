Film and TV Location Managers Vote to Ratify New Contract

After a multi-day electronic ratification vote, location managers represented by the Hollywood Teamsters (Local 399) have opted to ratify a new three-year contract deal.

Ninety-five percent of eligible voting members voted in favor of the deal reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), while five percent voted “no,” and turnout was 75 percent, Local 399 announced on Tuesday night. Local 399 said in a press release that this turnout is “the highest in the Local’s recent history for the ‘Location Manager’ Agreement.” The member-led negotiating committee unanimously recommended the contract for ratification prior to the vote. The contract, which takes into effect on Sunday, March 13th, is set to cover members including location managers, key assistant location managers and assistant location managers until 2024.

Teamsters Local 399 recording secretary and International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ Western vice president-elect Lindsay Dougherty led this round of talks, and negotiated on the Teamsters end with Local 399 business agent Joshua Staheli and business agent and Local 399 vice president Ed Duffy.

“Hollywood Location Professionals serve as the liaisons not just between production and locations, but also the community at-large. They navigate the permit process and secure locations just as much as they are managing the expectations of the neighborhoods that have been selected to shoot-in,” Dougherty said in a statement about the deal. “They are highly skilled and extremely personable individuals that often are the face of the production to the general public. This round of bargaining was about valuing their work by putting money in their pockets. There are still more gains to be made, there always are, but I’m proud of what our members were able to accomplish by way of this agreement.”

According to the deal’s memorandum of agreement, shared with members on Saturday, March 5, location managers gained annual three percent wage increases for weekly “on call” rates and Sideletter No. 3 (Sideletter re: Special Conditions for Movies for Television, Long-Form Television Motion Pictures, Programs Made for Initial Exhibition on DVD and Low Budget Theatrical Productions) rates. Key assistant location managers will see annual minimum rate increases of three percent in 2022 and 2023 and a retroactive bump to $2,150 a week starting August 1, 2021. Assistant location managers will receive retroactive bumps to $1,645 a week starting August 1, 2021 and in July 2022 will see their minimum rates increase to $1,715 a week and in July 2023 will receive a minimum of $1,820 a week. Meal reimbursements for location managers were increased from $15 to $20, and Martin Luther King Jr. day was added as a holiday. A diversity, equity and inclusion statement of commitment was added to the agreement and employers and the union agreed to form a DEI committee to “track and enhance employment opportunities of individuals who are underrepresented in this industry,” among other changes.

The deal arrives after members of the Teamsters Local 399 voted to ratify a tentative “Black Book” agreement covering drivers, dispatchers, animal trainers/handlers, wranglers, mechanics, auto service and DOT administrators in early February: That deal saw 72 percent voter turnout on ratification, with 98.4 percent of members voting in favor of the pact.

Next up for the union is negotiations on a successor agreement to their casting director deal, which the Teamsters Local 399 and their East Coast counterpart, Local 817, are currently negotiating with the AMPTP. That contract covers casting directors and their associates in both L.A. and New York.