‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has signed with APA in all areas.

Posey, who plays the leading role of Scott McCall on the MTV hit series, also has a lead role in the Greg Araki series Now Apocalypse for Starz and the Netflix romantic comedy The Last Summer. He also starred opposite Donald Sutherland in the horror-thriller Alone, and recurred opposite Gina Rodriguez on The CW’s Jane The Virgin.

Posey is also voicing the role of Tony Toretto in the Netflix animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers, and starred as the voice of Prince Alfonso in Disney’s Elena of Avalor. Besides directing episodes of Teen Wolf, Posey’s production company is developing a number of projects that include writer-director Chino Maurice’s homeless drama Oshie, a feature film entitled Sam & Kate, and a short film now in production that Posey is directing.

As a musician and singer-songwriter, he performed at Lollapalooza this year and has an upcoming sold-out Big Noise Tour with fellow label mates Mod Sun and Girlfriends. Posey will release his second EP, entitled Drugs, on Sept. 8. Written with and produced by Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann, the album takes an unvarnished look at Posey’s recent past.

Posey’s film credits include the movies Yoga Hosers and Scary Movie 5.