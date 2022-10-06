Telemundo Sports Chief Ray Warren to Retire

The top sports executive at Telemundo is set to step down.

Ray Warren, the president of Telemundo Deportes, will retire from the Spanish-language media giant in early 2023, the company said Tuesday.

Warren will stay on to oversee Telemundo’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in November. Fox Sports has the English language rights. With his departure, the NBCUniversal-owned sports division will need to search for a new leader.

Warren joined Telemundo in 2016 from its sister company NBC Sports, where he was executive vp and chief revenue officer for NBC’s regional sports networks.

Before NBC he was president of Carat Media Group, CEO of Raycom Sports and worked in sales roles at ABC.

“Ray has been an invaluable member of our executive leadership team since he joined Telemundo. His leadership of the 2018 men’s World Cup in Russia and 2019 women’s World Cup in France has proven an unparalleled foundation for him and the Telemundo Deportes team to lead the most ambitious live, multiplatform coverage of the global tournament from Qatar this fall,” said Beau Ferrari, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises in a statement. “Ray has been a relentless advocate and contributor to Telemundo’s positioning as a premier sports brand among US Hispanics. We are extremely thankful for his contributions, leadership and dedication to Telemundo Deportes’ world-class sports operation and for developing a seasoned and experienced team that will continue to lead our efforts following the Qatar World Cup.”