TelevisaUnivision Taps Becky G for Upfront Performance (Exclusive)

The 2023 upfronts are beginning to take shape, and Spanish-language TV giant TelevisaUnivision that it will be able to make a splash, thanks in part to a headline performance from Becky G.

Becky G, who most recently performed both weekends at Coachella, and won several Latin AMA awards last month, is also an actress, having starred in Power Rangers, Empire, and other projects.

“Representation matters and TelevisaUnivision has long been a platform that highlights and gives voice to the U.S. Hispanic experience,” Becky G said in a statement. “I’m excited to take the stage and celebrate the passion and vibrance of my community.”

Her addition to the company’s upfront lineup comes as the company expands to a larger venue for 2023, moving to Pier 36/Basketball City in New York’s Lower East Side, which held Disney’s upfront last year.

The company is expected to pitch not only its linear TV networks (including Univision), but also its ViX streaming service.

“Becky G is an absolute force — we’re thrilled to have her join the TelevisaUnivision Upfront for a special performance that will immerse our valued partners in the cultural firepower of Latin Music and its immense influence on mainstream culture in our country today,” said TelevisaUnivision’s head of ad sales Donna Speciale in a statement.

At the 2022 upfront TelevisaUnivision hosted a performance from Sebastián Yatra.