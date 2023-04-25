TelevisaUnivision Cuts Losses on Higher Revenues After Launching ViX Streamer

Spanish-language TV giant TelevisaUnivision swung to a loss in the first quarter, on higher overall revenues.

But the net loss of $3 million for the three months to March 31, against a year-earlier profit of $36 million, was far narrower than the most recent fourth quarter of $1.59 billion due to a steep $1.66 billion non-cash impairment loss, mainly on its goodwill.

Overall revenue grew 6 percent to $1.1 billion during the latest quarter, as TelevisaUnivision included a full first quarter of ViX subscription revenue that the company did not break out in sign-ups. ViX launched in July in the U.S., Mexico and Latin America as the largest Spanish-language streaming service worldwide.

TelevisaUnivision said engagement on ViX continued to rise from the most recent fourth quarter, with total advertising revenue rising 16 percent to $607.4 million, while it grew 2 percent in the U.S. market to $398.4 million. Subscription and licensing revenue was also up 16 percent to $436.1 million, driven largely by the launch of ViX’s premium subscription streaming tier.

Besides streaming service launch costs, TelevisaUnivision has said it expects ViX to reach profitability by the end of this year. The ViX streaming service is set for a stepped-up launch outside of the U.S. and Mexico, and mainly in Columbia, Peru and the rest of Latin America in the rest of 2023.

TelevisaUnivision will discuss their latest financial results during a late morning analyst call.