TelevisaUnivision News Chief Leopoldo Gómez to Step Down

The top news executive at Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivision is stepping down.

Leopoldo Gómez, who has led the company’s news operations for the last two years, will “pursue other interests,” the company says. His interim replacement will be executive VP of news Maria Martinez-Guzman, a 25 year veteran of Univision.

“Leopoldo has had an immense impact on our News division in the last two years,” TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis said in a statement. “We have benefited from his expertise and in-depth knowledge of the news making process. We are saddened to see him go but understand his decision.”

Before Univision Noticias, Gómez worked for 23 years at Televisa, including as VP of news.

At TelevisaUnivision he oversaw the launch of the streaming service Noticias Univision 24/7, a Spanish-language counterpart to the streaming news services launched by NBC, CBS and ABC; and set the foundation for coverage of the 2024 election.

One piece of that coverage will be anchor Jorge Ramos, who has worked at Univision since 1987.

“With Leopoldo we expanded our reach to other platforms, and to other audiences,” Ramos said in a statement. “What I cherish the most is his unwavering dedication to news making of the highest standards and to editorial independence.”