Terri Davies to Lead Motion Picture Association’s TPN Content Security Initiative (Exclusive)

Terri Davies has joined the Motion Picture Association as president of its Trusted Partner Network film and TV content security initiative.

Based in Los Angeles, she will report to Jan van Voorn, MPA exec vp and chief of global content protection, and Karyn Temple, MPA senior executive vp and global general counsel.

As president, Davies will lead the next stage of planned growth for the TPN, which was created in 2018 to address content security evaluation within production, postproduction and distribution vendors. Plans include continued work on the TPN platform and managing the development of new cloud and app security tools. She will also oversee the development and publication of documents including content security best practices and quality assurance certification.

Davies joins TPN from tech firm Anuvu, where she served as senior vp media and content. Prior to Anuvu, Davies was senior vp and general manager of the MediaCore program at Deluxe and consulted with the Gerson Lehrman Group on the media and entertainment industry. Earlier, she held roles at Sony Pictures Entertainment in both London and Los Angeles including exec vp business operations, worldwide product fulfillment.

“We are pleased to have Terri join us at such an important time in the growth of TPN,” said van Voorn. “Her expertise and leadership will be critical as TPN connects the knowledge of its content security team to the work of ACE (Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, a coalition that addresses digital piracy) and the MPA in content protection.”