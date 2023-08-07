×
The CW Extends Contract for President Dennis Miller Through 2027

The executive has been with the CW since 2022, when it was acquired by Nexstar Media Group.

Dennis Miller, president of The CW
Dennis Miller, president of The CW Courtesy of Nexstar

The CW Network has extended the contract of president Dennis Miller through 2027. 

Miller has been with the CW since October 2022, when the network was acquired by Nexstar Media Group. Since the acquisition, the network has seen extensive changes, which have included cutting most of its original scripted series, in favor of acquisitions, and a greater focus on unscripted series as well as sporting events, including ACC college football and basketball, the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series and LIV Golf.

By 2025, the network says it will be carrying more than 400 hours of sports programming over 48 weekends. This all comes as part of Nexstar’s goal to make the CW profitable by 2025.

“Dennis has done an outstanding job since taking leadership of The CW,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar’s chairman and chief executive officer. “He and Brad Schwartz have completely remade the network and its brand, bringing a fresh, innovative approach to programming that is designed to grow viewership and deliver significant value for our advertisers, affiliates, and distribution partners.  When Nexstar acquired The CW, we said we intended to run it for a broadcast audience, and Dennis is doing just that—he has changed the way viewers think about The CW and this contract extension is well-deserved.”

“I’m extremely grateful for the confidence that has been placed in me and for the opportunity to continue doing what I love here at The CW—finding entrepreneurial executives who are interested in building for tomorrow, taking advantage of marketplace disruption to find new models for entertainment and sports programming, and working toward becoming a competitive Big 5 network.  And we’re just getting started,” Miller said.

