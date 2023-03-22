‘The Winchesters’ Star Drake Rodger Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Drake Rodger, best known for his series-lead role as John Winchester on CW’s The Winchesters, has signed with Gersh for representation.

Meg Donnelly and Rodger star in the CW series as the future parents of Supernatural leads Sam and Dean. The Winchesters became CW’s most watched series debut in October 2022, with Rodger playing the titular role of young John Winchester returning home from Vietnam and where he uncovers traces of his father’s past with a secret organization.

Told from Dean’s perspective, The Winchesters follows the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson penned The Winchesters, which comes from Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios.

Rodger’s early roles as an actor include supporting roles in Not Alone, Murder RX and Terra Beach. He also starred in the indie psychological thriller Mantra as a recovering alcoholic who relapses after his brother stands him up.

Currently, Rodger is set to appear opposite Marc Blucas and Brian McNamara in the upcoming feature film Quiet In My Town and was last seen in The In Between, which stars Joey King and Kyle Allen.

Rodger continues to be represented by Impact Artists Group.