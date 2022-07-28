Thomas Sadoski Signs With Verve

Thomas Sadoski has signed with Verve.

The veteran actor is best known for playing Don Keefer in HBO’s The Newsroom and film roles in the John Wick franchise and in Jean-Marc Vallee’s Wild, where he appeared opposite Reese Witherspoon. Sadoski also starred in the CBS sitcom Life in Pieces.

He will next be seen in the war epic Devotion, set for a Thanksgiving Day release by Sony after a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Sadoski will play squadron leader Dick Cevoli.

And he is currently in production on The Crowded Room, an Apple TV+ anthology series from Akiva Goldsman. Sadoski will star alongside Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in the first season thriller about Billy Milligan, played by Holland, who was acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

Sadoski is also set to star opposite Patricia Clarkson in the film Lilly, a biopic about pay equity activist Lilly Ledbetter. He will play Jon Goldfarb, the civil rights attorney who backed Ledbetter to the Supreme Court in her compensation battle.

On the live stage, Sadoski was nominated for a Tony for his role in Neil LaBute’s Reasons to Be Pretty and most recently starred in the revival of the Alice Childress play Wedding Band.

He continues to be represented by Industry Entertainment and The Spotlight Company.