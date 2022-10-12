Hollywood Reporter’s Power Business Managers Event Returns

The Hollywood Reporter will recognize the top money managers in the entertainment industry on Oct. 19 during its 12th annual Power Business Managers breakfast.

This year’s event will honor Richard Feldstein of NKSFB as THR‘s 2022 Business Manager Icon, an award established in 2018 to spotlight the achievements of someone who is outstanding in the field. Feldstein has been a trusted advisor to A-listers across music, television and film for nearly 50 years.

The breakfast coincides with THR’s annual Money issue of the magazine (on newsstands Oct. 19), which highlights the top Hollywood business managers. It will feature a keynote conversation with CAA Chief Metaverse Officer Joanna Popper about opportunities for talent in the new digital frontier.

City National Bank — which has been a go-to bank for Hollywood for 70 years, working with clients in the film, television, music and sports industries — is the presenting sponsor of the breakfast.

Last year’s virtual event brought together top industry dealmakers, including Ken Ziffren, Dan Limerick and Patricia Laucella, to discuss the state of talent dealmaking in the age of the pandemic box office, day-and-date streaming releases and more.