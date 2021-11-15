Power Lawyers 2022: Nominations Are Open for The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Attorneys List

Riz Ahmed (right), whose performance in 'Sound of Metal' landed him a best actor nomination, was photographed on Oscar Sunday with his lawyers Daniel Passman and Tara Kole at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood.

The Hollywood Reporter is now accepting nominations for its 16th annual Power Lawyers feature, which highlights the 100 most influential attorneys in the entertainment industry.

Each year, THR’s editors extensively vet the attorneys who are negotiating cutting edge, top-dollar deals and handling the industry’s most significant litigation. As part of the selection process, THR accepts nominations of lawyers who have set themselves apart from their peers. An editorial team will evaluate those submissions, in addition to conducting independent research.

Check out the 2021 honorees here. Do you know someone who fits the bill? Submit this form by Jan. 7.

Nominations should highlight the attorney’s accomplishments from the past year, with activity that occurred after May 26 — when THR unveiled its 2021 Power Lawyers list — being more heavily weighted. (Deals or proceedings that were considered in choosing someone for the 2021 list will be factored in, but to a lesser degree.) There is no specific word count, but brevity is appreciated. The nomination deadline is firm and attorneys who are chosen for the list will be notified directly in early February. Email ashley.cullins@thr.com with any questions.