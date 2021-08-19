Korean Entertainment Execs, Talents Expand Their Influence in the West

Given that Southern California and the New York metropolitan area are homes to the biggest population of Koreans outside of their country of origin, the growing influence of Korean culture has been pronounced as of late. And with the critical acclaim of such recent films as Oscar best picture winner Parasite (2019) and last year’s Minari, talents from the Southeast Asian peninsula have become more conspicuous in the West.

Recently, Rebecca Sun, The Hollywood Reporter’s senior editor of diversity and inclusion, spoke to two executives, Albert Park of CJ ENM, the production company behind Youn’s Stay, named after the Oscar-winning actress Yu-Jung Youn (Minari), who’s at the center of the reality show, and Iljoong Kim, executive director of Format East, a subsidiary of SBS, whose mission statement is to expand the market for Korean creators. Sun also spoke to Shim Na-Yeon, a director of the murder mystery series Beyond Evil, for THR Presents, powered by Vision Media.

Youn’s Stay is actually an off-shoot of Youn’s Kitchen, and probes the centuries-old tradition of the “hanok,” a Korean hospitality house built with a certain feng shui in mind. “We invite foreign residents to Korea, and they can further discover Korean culture, not only through food, but also through an overnight stay at a deeply beautiful space,” explains Park.

Celebrities like Youn and Choi Woo-shik (Parasite) add movie-star wattage to the proceedings as part of the uniformed house staff, a dynamic that will be further explored in the coming season. “We’re going to see more engagement between the celebrities and the foreign residents,” says Park. “And we’ll actually give them more tasks and missions, (whereas) previously it was mainly running the restaurant and serving the food. (In this one) there’s (more of the) reality element of running the actual guest house.”

Director Shim Na-Yeon’s series Beyond Evil, which can be viewed on Netflix, involves the hunt for a serial killer in a small town in the western part of the Gyeonggi Province by two detectives: jaded veteran Lee Dong-sik, played by Shin Ha-kyun, and a hot-shot young recruit from Seoul brought in to lead the investigation, Han Joo-won (Yeo Jin-goo).

“The key to the story is interesting because in the first part there is a process of a finding the culprit and the viewers will be surprised about the unexpected outcome,” explains Shim, “and in the second part after the culprit is revealed, another hidden truth of the story (emerges).”

Shim suggests that beyond solving the case, her drama is more a character study of two men who form a reluctant bond: one’s who fortunes are rising and the other who has lost his mojo. “One’s life is going up, and the other’s life is going down,” says the director, who adds that as a woman, “I thought I could put a soft touch on the thriller so that we could appeal to a broader audience.”

For his part, Kim is developing a music competition show called Who Are You?, based on the concept of alternative identities, or “sub characters,” played by pop performers – think Beyonce’s Sasha Fierce, or Lady Gaga’s country music alter-ego Joanne, from a song inspired by the singer’s late aunt.

“There are many celebrities of the Gen Z generation who enjoy creating sub characters,” explains Kim. “So it’s kind of a play on social media and also celebrities who want to show that there’s a difference between themselves and their on-stage (personas).”

This edition of THR Presents was sponsored by Korea Creative Content Agency.