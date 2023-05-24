Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports Adds Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled As Investors (Exclusive)

A handful of heavyweights from the music industry are betting that America has an unmet appetite for golf content.

Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Macklemore, Darius Rucker and Jake Owen have signed on as investors in TMRW Sports, a sports, media and entertainment company co-founded by golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and media veteran Mike McCarley.

The first venture from TMRW Sports is a made-for-TV golf league called the TGL, which will develop tech-forward golf competitions, to be held in a custom-built arena live in primetime. Woods, McIlroy, Adam Scott, Jon Rahm and other PGA Tour pros have already committed to participating when it goes live next year.

While TMRW Sports’ initial investment round was led by Connect Ventures and 25madison Ventures, it has since added a who’s who of backers from the sports, entertainment and tech worlds. MLB star Mike Trout, NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade, Serena Williams, Justin Timberlake and media veterans Dick Ebersol and Greg Maffei are among the other investors in the company.

The addition of the music industry veterans underscored the connection between golf and pop culture.

“Golf is thriving from a surge in cultural relevance that spans generations and demographic groups,” said McCarley in a statement. “These entertainers come from different walks of life and have different fanbases, but all share a real passion for golf and, in their own ways, can introduce golf to new fans. Their addition rounds out the collective expertise and reach of the TMRW Sports investor group across finance, sports business, technology, and media. We appreciate their support and belief in the potential for TMRW Sports’ vision of fusing sports and technology.”