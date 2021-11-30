TikTok Activist Amelie Zilber Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

UTA has signed content creator, model and activist Amelie Zilber for worldwide representation in all areas.

The Hollywood talent agency will help expand Zilber’s digital presence and find new opportunities in podcasting, film, TV and speaking engagements, among other media platforms. Zilber, with over 10 million TikTok followers, is best known for her sociopolitical activations to fashion and beauty posts.

Leading up to the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, Zilber collaborated with non-profit organizations to encourage young people to vote. She also worked with the Biden-Harris campaign, including take part in the #TeamJoeTalks digital media campaign.

Zilber also interviewed senior Biden advisor Symone Sanders and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for the White House’s official social channels. On the fashion front, she attended the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week as an ambassador for L’Oreal Paris.

Additionally, Zilber has partnered with top global fashion brands like Miu Miu and Fendi. In October 2021, she launched the Facebook roundtable talk show Don’t @ Me in collaboration with digital studio Brat.

Directed by Fay Robles, the show features Zilber discussing key issues facing young people — ranging from voter registration to racial discrimination to climate change — with a panel of activists that includes Vanessa Pena, Zahra and Taylor Cassidy.

Zilber continues to be managed by Digital Brand Architects.