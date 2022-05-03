TikTok Star Chris Olsen Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

TikTok star Chris Olsen has signed with CAA in all areas.

Olsen gained attention as an actor and digital creator after joining TikTok in 2020 and establishing himself as a celebrated comedic voice on the platform. CAA has negotiated multiple long-term partnerships for Olsen with brands like Panera, Reebok and Tinder.

In 2021, he was named one of E!’s New Faces of Pride and was nominated as TikTok and GLAAD’s first-ever Queer Advocate of the Year. Olsen is a classically trained actor, singer and dancer and will next be seen in the Discovery+ series The Book of Queer, set to release next month.

He is also attached to star in the indie musical feature 1660 Vine, directed by Patricia McGregor, and recently co-hosted the 2022 Oscar’s Red Carpet Experience, in partnership with the Academy.

Olsen is a member of the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) and LGBTQ+ communities, and is an outspoken mental health advocate. This year, he gave a keynote speech at Boston College about life experiences and Filipino culture.

Olsen is also managed by Select Management Group.