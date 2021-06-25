TikToker William White Signs With IMG Models, WME (Exclusive)

Canadian male model William White, who goes by @Whiteyy18 on TikTok, has signed with IMG Models and WME.

White rocketed to fame after lip-syncing famous ’80s tunes on TikTok, where he quickly gained a following of self-described “cougars,” or middle-aged women who swooned over the 21-year-old from Niagara Falls, Ontario. Besides becoming cougar bait, White’s videos also sparked discussion around age disparity in relationships and social pressures that women face, including when starting a relationship with a younger man.

White was discovered by Kelly Streit of Mode Models Canada, which will continue to manage him as White’s career moves to the next level. “Signing with IMG and WME is a dream come true! I am so excited to start this journey and am grateful to Kelly Streit and his team at Mode Models for believing in me since day one. My fans have been a huge support and I can’t wait to see what’s to come,” White said in a statement.

White joined TikTok in January 2020 and has since amassed 1.6 million followers and over 20 million likes after being featured on TikTok’s “For You” page. Many women take to the social media platform using the hashtag #cougartok to share their personal stories, record duets, share reaction videos, and thank White for taking them back in time.

White has also launched his own line of merchandise.