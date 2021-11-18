Time Studios to Launch Kids, Family Content Division

The film and TV production arm of Time tapped Maria Perez-Brown to head up new division to develop and produce kids and family fare.

Time Studios, the TV and film production division of Time USA, the publisher of Time magazine, is set to launch a kids and family division headed up by Maria Perez-Brown, the founder of Brown Kids Media.

After launching in 2020 with a documentary and then a scripted division, Time Studios will now develop and produce content for young viewers and their families. The Time Studios Kids & Family division has inked a deal with Canadian animation studio Nelvana to co-produce an animated preschool series.

Also in development is an in-house project, TFK’s The Scoop, a news magazine series featuring puppet kid reporters who bring news and current events to young kids. Time Studios has also tapped Alexandra Johnes and Loren Hammonds to lead its documentary division, in addition to Rebecca Teitel being named vp documentary, Rebecca Gitlitz as director and Jeff Smith tapped as executive producer and showrunner.

Time Studios has around 20 projects sold to streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon and Paramount+, as well as to TV networks and other distributors, including HBO, Showtime, Nickelodeon, CBS, PBS, ABC, NBC, A&E, Magnolia and CNN Films.

The studio has around 20 documentary projects currently in production. These include Jeen-Yuhs: The Kanye West Trilogy for Netflix; Katrina Babes for HBO, a feature documentary from first-time director Edward Buckles Jr.; and Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, also for Netflix.