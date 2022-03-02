Titmouse L.A. Production Workers File to Unionize With The Animation Guild

Nearly two months after their colleagues in New York successfully unionized, production workers at Titmouse Los Angeles have filed to be represented in collective bargaining by The Animation Guild.

The petition for a union election was filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Feb. 28, but TAG (IATSE Local 839) says in a press release that “The Animation Guild has been in communications with the leadership at Titmouse, and together they are working towards a path to voluntary recognition.” (The New York union was voluntarily recognized.) If the union is certified by the NLRB, Titmouse would have IATSE-unionized workers at all of its locations, says the union, given that offices in New York and Vancouver already have workers represented by IATSE Locals.

In a statement, Titmouse founder and president Chris Prynoski said, “We support our Titmouse production workers in LA and are excited to move forward together! As we work with IATSE on a union contract for our LA-based production employees, this will build upon our union agreements for our studios in LA, NY and Vancouver.”

The desired bargaining unit includes 69 workers in roles such as production managers, production supervisors, script coordinators, storyboard coordinators, production coordinators, writers’ assistants and assistants, among others. TAG recently revealed that they were organizing production workers on Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites; those workers filed an NLRB petition in late February after a request for voluntary recognition was declined, per the union.

“I want to make the future of production sustainable and accessible for all, and bargaining as a collective

through unionizing allows us to have a seat at the table of the future of animation production,” said production assistant Jocelyn Montoya in a statement. “It is time production received the recognition and equal treatment for their hard work and here is a chance for Titmouse LA to lead by example what it looks like when a studio is truly unified.”

When management at Titmouse New York voluntarily recognized their TAG-affiliated union, it marked the first time the Guild had expanded outside of Los Angeles County. Its Canadian counterpart, IATSE Local 938, previously unionized animation workers at Titmouse Vancouver.

The Animation Guild is currently still negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over a new master agreement. Members have stated on social media that wages for animation writers and color designers, as well as schedules and pay for story artists and timing directors, are key issues for the union during this round of talks.

March 2, 11:27 a.m. Updated with a comment from Titmouse founder and president Chris Prynoski.