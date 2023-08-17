‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Producer Boat Rocker Taps Todd Lubin to Lead Unscripted Division

Orphan Black: Echoes producer Boat Rocker has named Todd Lubin to head up its unscripted series and documentaries division.

Lubin becomes the sole president of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted, where he will oversee the indie studio’s Matador Content, Maven and Proper Television production arms. He takes over from fellow Matador Content co-founder Jay Peterson, who has decided to step down and will remain with Boat Rocker as an executive producer for several months before leaving the company.

Lubin and Peterson co-founded Matador Content in 2013, and sold the company, which produced Lip Sync Battle for Paramount+, in 2018. Their other Boat Rocker credits since then include Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields for Hulu, Downey’s Dream Cars for Max, and Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry on Apple TV+.

“We want to thank Jay for his friendship, dedication, and significant contributions to Boat Rocker over the past six years. We wish him well in his next endeavors and hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with him in the future,” David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, co-executive chairmen of parent Boat Rocker Media, said of Peterson’s departure to give way to Lubin.

Based in Los Angeles, Lubin will report directly to Fortier and Schneeberg. On the scripted front, Boat Rocker continues to press ahead with Orphan Black: Echoes, starring Krysten Ritter, a reboot of its Orphan Black franchise that has yet to receive a launch date from AMC Networks.

The spinoff series will follow new characters in the same world as the BBC America cult favorite. Orphan Black: Echoes comes from writer and showrunner Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her) and Boat Rocker, whose Temple Street Productions produced the original series.

Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett is also on board as executive producer and director.