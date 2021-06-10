UTA Signs TOGETHXR, New Media and Commerce Company Founded by Four Olympic Champions

UTA is getting together with professional athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel and Sue Bird.

The agency has signed the quartet’s media and commerce company TOGETHXR for worldwide representation in all areas. The news, which comes months after the launch of the company, will find UTA supporting TOGETHXR’s content across sports, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, activism and other categories. Co-founded Morgan, Kim, Manuel and Bird, and funded by Magnet Companies, the company is focused on inspiring Generation Z and young millennials “to break boundaries and challenge society’s traditional views on women’s roles.”

“The dynamic team at TOGETHXR has a vision for an entirely new brand that is so necessary, smart, and important to the current and future state of women empowerment,” said Brandi Bowles, a publishing agent at UTA. “They are filling a huge market niche with an incredible sense of savviness and style, and big ideas for what comes next. We can’t wait to support them as they achieve their goals.”

Adds TOGETHXR’s chief content officer Jessica Robertson: “UTA blew us away. Their passion for TOGETHXR’s mission, brand, and booming business paired with their capabilities in every corner of the industry has us fired up to partner with them. We can think of no better partner to build alongside — with a shared ambition and a shared belief in the power of a story.”

TOGETHXR continues to be repped by Wendy Heller and advised by Bryan Wolfe of Ziffren, Brittenham.