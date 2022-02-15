‘Power Book IV: Force’ Actor Tommy Flanagan Signs with APA (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Tommy Flanagan, one of the stars of Starz’ smash hit, Power Book IV: Force, has signed with APA.
The move continues the agency’s growing grip on the Power universe, Starz’ most important franchise. The agency reps 50 Cent, a key executive producer on Power and its subsequent spin-offs, as well as Force headliner Joseph Sikora.
Force became a hit for Starz right out of the gate when it debuted in January, delivering the biggest series premiere audience for any show in Starz’s history, with 3.3 million cross-platform viewers. That outdrew recent buzzworthy shows such as the finales of Dexter: New Blood (3 million) and Yellowjackets (1.3 million) on Showtime and the season finale of The White Lotus (1.9 million) on HBO.
Flanagan plays a Chicago mob boss on the series.
The actor is known for his work on acclaimed FX series Sons of Anarchy and did a stint on HBO’s Westworld. He also appeared in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, and counts Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City and Ridley Scott’s Gladiator as early credits.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day