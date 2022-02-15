‘Power Book IV: Force’ Actor Tommy Flanagan Signs with APA (Exclusive)

Tommy Flanagan, one of the stars of Starz’ smash hit, Power Book IV: Force, has signed with APA.

The move continues the agency’s growing grip on the Power universe, Starz’ most important franchise. The agency reps 50 Cent, a key executive producer on Power and its subsequent spin-offs, as well as Force headliner Joseph Sikora.

Force became a hit for Starz right out of the gate when it debuted in January, delivering the biggest series premiere audience for any show in Starz’s history, with 3.3 million cross-platform viewers. That outdrew recent buzzworthy shows such as the finales of Dexter: New Blood (3 million) and Yellowjackets (1.3 million) on Showtime and the season finale of The White Lotus (1.9 million) on HBO.

Flanagan plays a Chicago mob boss on the series.

The actor is known for his work on acclaimed FX series Sons of Anarchy and did a stint on HBO’s Westworld. He also appeared in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, and counts Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City and Ridley Scott’s Gladiator as early credits.