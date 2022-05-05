Tony-Award Winning Director Rebecca Taichman Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Rebecca Taichman attends the opening of 'Indecent' at the Ahmanson Theatre on June 9, 2019 in Los Angeles,California.

Rebecca Taichman, the Tony Award-winning director of Indecent, has signed with CAA in all areas.

After running on Broadway in 2017, Taichman’s production of Indecent, written by Paula Vogel, traveled across the world and recently played at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London. The play was nominated for three Tony Awards, including best play.

The director is currently working on the musical adaptation of Sing Street, produced by Barbara Broccoli. The musical has a run planned this summer at Boston’s Huntington Theatre, before it seeks a return back to Broadway. (Sing Street was originally scheduled to open on Broadway in spring 2020, but had its plans curtailed by the pandemic).

Taichman also directed the 2017 revival of Time and the Conways on Broadway and at San Francisco’s Old Globe Theatre. Her work has also been seen on stages at the Lincoln Center, the Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, the Vineyard Theatre and American Repertory Theater.

A graduate of the Yale School of Drama, Taichman is a resident director at Roundabout Theatre Company and a Henry Crown Fellow at The Aspen Institute.