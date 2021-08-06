Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri Signs With WME Sports

WME Sports has signed Toronto Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri in all areas.

The Hollywood talent agency will focus on expanding Ujiri’s business opportunities across content, brand partnerships, books, speaking and social impact beyond his philanthropic work. WME will also support his business and strategic efforts across the African continent and Canada.

Ujiri joined the Raptors in 2013 as the first and only African president of a professional sports franchise. And in 2019, Ujiri led the Raptors to their first-ever NBA Championship after trading star player DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard and installing Nick Nurse as coach of the team.

Earlier in 2010, he became the first African general manager in the NBA when he was hired as executive vp of basketball operations for the Denver Nuggets. A year later, Ujiri negotiated a 12-player deal that sent All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony to the New York Knicks, and in 2012-13, he was named NBA executive of the year.

Ujiri has worked to promote and develop the game of basketball across Africa, including as the co-founder of the Giants of Africa Foundation. He also serves as an advisor to the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security, as a board member for Helios Fairfax and NBA Africa, and as the director of the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program.

Ujiri also joins the sporting ranks at WME that includes representation and business expansion beyond their field of play for Serena Williams, Michael Strahan, LeBron James, Naomi Osaka and Kobe Bryant.