Jigsaw Productions Options Wired Writer’s Cryptocurrency Book (Exclusive)

Jigsaw Productions has optioned the upcoming nonfiction book Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency and is developing adaptations in multiple media forms, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The Doubleday title, penned by Wired senior writer Andy Greenberg, follows a group of investigators that developed means of tracing cryptocurrency and exposed a previously hidden criminal underworld using the currency, prompting a wave of criminal cases. Jigsaw Productions, documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney’s company that is under the umbrella of Imagine Entertainment, is developing the book as a scripted adaptation, a documentary and a podcast, with creatives attached to lead those efforts.

Jigsaw Productions evp of scripted content Kevin Plunkett is set to executive produce the scripted adaptation alongside The Newsroom and The Mosquito Coast writer and producer Gideon Yago, while Elizabeth Holmes doc The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley co-executive producers Stacey Offman and Richard Perello are set to EP the documentary adaptation. Former Reply All senior reporter Sruthi Pinnamaneni will head up the podcast adaptation, and Greenberg and Gibney will executive produce all adaptations in development.

“Alex Gibney is a reporter’s filmmaker: For years I’ve admired the way, in projects like Going Clear, Zero Days and Looming Tower, he weaves revelatory, explosive journalism into masterful storytelling of the highest caliber,” Greenberg said in a statement. “I could not be happier to have him and his team at Jigsaw as partners, and hope that TRACERS can become part of that incredible catalog of work.”

Gibney said in his own statement that he has “long been a fan” of Greenberg’s work. “TRACERS IN THE DARK is a riveting read and a very important book. It not only explains the mechanics of cryptocurrency, but also reveals how it’s used to hide human rights abuses and trafficking by global crime syndicates — and how crypto tracers learned to expose those schemes by finding a new way to follow the money,” he added. “With Gideon, we have a talented and experienced showrunner who has an exciting take on how to realize Andy’s work as an ongoing dramatic series. This is a great team. I’m proud to be a part of this project.”

Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency is currently scheduled to publish in November 2022; an excerpt of the book was published in April in Wired. Greenberg has previously written the 2019 book Sandworm: A New Era of Cyberwar and the Hunt for the Kremlin’s Most Dangerous Hackers and the 2012 title This Machine Kills Secrets: How WikiLeakers, Cypherpunks and Hacktivists Aim to Free the World’s Information.

Greenberg is repped by UTA and Fletcher & Company, while Yago is repped by UTA and Range Media Partners. Jigsaw Productions is repped by UTA and Sloss Eckhouse.