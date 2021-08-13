‘South Park’ Creators Strike Deal to Buy Casa Bonita, Restaurant Featured On Show

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the proud owners of Casa Bonita, the beloved Colorado restaurant featured in South Park.

The duo, who grew up in Colorado, were interviewed on Friday by Gov. Jared Polis where they broke the news.

Afterward, Parker told The Hollywood Reporter the deal had closed that morning. “We bought it,” he told THR. “It just feels natural.” Financial details were not disclosed, but Parker called the final price tag “fair.”

The duo struck a deal to buy the restaurant shortly after inking a six-year, $935 million pact with ViacomCBS that includes 14 streaming South Park movies.

The company that owned Casa Bonita, Summit Family Restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Arizona on April 6. The final sale is pending court approval, which will take months, Parker said.

“If it were up to us, we would have people in their right now working on it,” Parker said of the duo’s plans to improve the iconic Mexican restaurant. Located at 6715 W. Colfax Ave. in Lakewood, the enormous Mexican restaurant, which features an arcade, cave and waterfall with cliff divers, among other attractions, opened in 1974.

“This is a really exciting announcement not only for the community but for our entire state,” Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul told THR. “There has been a lot of behind-the-scenes movement and certainly these deals can be challenging. Not only will this help save an iconic landmark in Lakewood, but it will also provide catalytic change for an emerging arts district. I want to thank Trey and Matt for their commitment to the community!”

Parker and Stone broke the news that they were after the restaurant in July.

A beloved childhood location for Parker and Stone, Casa Bonita has received several mentions in South Park and was even the focus of a classic 2003 episode. Casa Bonita was also featured in the 2017 video game South Park: The Fractured but Whole, as part of the downloadable content.