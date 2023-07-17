Tubi Hires Vimeo Chief Anjali Sud As New CEO

Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud has been named the new CEO of Fox’s free ad-supported streaming service Tubi.

Sud takes over the role from Tubi founder Farhad Massoudi, who had announced his departure in April. She begins in the role on Sept. 1 and will report to Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group.

Sud has been CEO of Vimeo since July 2017. During her tenure, she grew the number of users on the platform to more than 300 million and helped take the company public. She previously served as general manager and head of marketing at Vimeo and also held positions at Amazon and Time Warner. She has a B.Sc. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership,” Cheesbrough said. “As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership.”

She joins Tubi after Fox completed a reorganization in April, which created the Tubi Media Group encompassing Tubi, Credible, Blockchain Creative Labs as well as the digital platforms and teams that support Fox sports, news and entertainment divisions. Tubi, which has 64 million monthly active users and a content library of 50,000 titles as well as some original programming, has been breaking more into the mainstream, capturing 1.3 percent of all TV watching in May, according to the Nielsen Gauge.

“We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences,” Sud said. “The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment, by giving all people access to all the world’s stories. Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity.”