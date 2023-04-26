Tubi Founder Steps Down as Fox Reorganizes Digital Division

Paul Cheesbrough will take over as CEO of the newly created Tubi Media Group at Fox.

The division will include all of Fox Corporation’s standalone digital businesses, which include the free, ad-supported streamier Tubi, Credible and Blockchain Creative Labs, as well as the digital platforms and teams that support Fox’s sports, news and entertainment divisions.

Farhad Massoudi, founder and CEO of Tubi, will step down, but remain with the company through a transition period until the end of June. The new CEO of Tubi Streaming will be announced in “the near future,” according to the release.

Cheesbrough previously served as CTO and president of digital for Fox Corporation, where he oversaw the acquisition and management of Tubi. He will continue to be based in Los Angeles and report to Lachlan Murdoch.

“We have incredible momentum across our digital portfolio at FOX and it’s a privilege to lead and oversee this next stage of growth,” said Cheesbrough. “With a strong foundation to build off, from Tubi’s unrivaled growth in the AVOD space to our record setting 4K streaming operation for Super Bowl LVII, I’m looking forward to working with our talented team to drive this growth for FOX.”

“Our strategic acquisition of Tubi in 2020 established a cornerstone in our digital streaming strategy, which under Paul and Farhad’s leadership has driven record growth and is now the clear market leader in AVOD in the US,” said Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Fox Corporation.

“Building off this momentum, and complementing the strong growth being driven in our company wide digital revenues, now is the right time to bring these efforts together into a new business unit which will be tasked with spearheading our digital expansion and partnering with our brands to drive continued growth,” he continued.