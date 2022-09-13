Twitter Shareholders Approve Sale to Elon Musk, Leaving Lawsuit as Final Hurdle for Deal

In a special meeting of shareholders Tuesday, holders of stock voted to approve the company’s sale to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $54.20 per share.

The vote in favor was expected, but is important as it is the final pro forma hurdle to closing the sale to Musk, with regulators having already signed off on the deal. Now the only thing standing in the way of closing is Musk’s lawsuit, with a trial date tentatively set for next month.

Of course, Musk’s lawsuit is no small obstacle. The billionaire is looking to have the $44 billion deal unwound, while Twitter wants to force him to close.

While Musk initially based his suit on Twitter’s public claims around bots, it has since expanded following the disclosures of Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, who previously Twitter’s head of security.

Twitter’s board approved the sale to Musk in April, after just a couple of weeks of talks. Since then, the stock market has seen a correction, with tech stocks hit particularly hard. That decline made Musk’s $54.20 deal seem quite rich, and Musk began to express regret over the purchase agreement in the weeks after the deal was unveiled.

Musk officially sent a letter “terminating” the agreement in July, though as expected that letter simply kicked off the legal battle that is expected to unfold in Delaware next month.