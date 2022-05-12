Two Stage Unions Partner In Effort to Ease Path to Employment (Exclusive)

Director Robert O'Hara will be the first to take advantage of the agreement.

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and the American Guild of Musical Artists have signed a reciprocal agreement that will allow members to more easily move between the two unions.

With the agreement, members in good standing at either union can join the other with a 50 percent discount on the initiation fee (the full fee is $1,000 at AGMA and $2,000 at SDC). The agreement is intended to bring the two unions closer together and make it easier for artists to consider other employment opportunities.

SDC members are stage directors and choreographers working in professional theater. AGMA members encompass singers, dancers, stage managers and directors working in opera, ballet, concert dance and choral performance. There are currently 40 artists who are members of both AGMA and SDC. AGMA also has a reciprocal agreement with Actors’ Equity.

The first member slated to take up the deal will be Robert O’Hara, director of Slave Play on Broadway, as he prepares to direct X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X at the Metropolitan Opera in 2023.

This continues the partnership SDC and AMGA struck in May 2020, in which the unions jointly hired a medical advisory panel and worked together to create COVID-19 safety protocols.

“This is a next step in what we started during the pandemic,” said Sam Wheeler, national executive director of AGMA. “As our unions look towards more close cooperation on a number of fronts, including communications and organizing and other strategic initiatives, it made sense to have this kind of reciprocal agreement at the member level as well.”

The move is not intended as a push for more members, as individuals would have needed to join either union to work in that field. Rather, SDC executive director Laura Penn says it helps ease the path to employment for members, particularly in a climate that can still feel “inconsistent.”

“We think it’s important that members of SDC are working,” Penn said. “And while there are many different ways to join SDC, [joining] through employment is important.”