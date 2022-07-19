Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Signs With Anonymous Content

Chloe Kim has her sights set on Hollywood. The snowboarding star and two-time Olympic Gold medalist has signed with Anonymous Content for management representation with the intent of broadening her resume with acting work.

She’s dabbled in on-screen work already, having appeared in Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” music video, in a cameo opposite Hailee Steinfeld, Aly Raisman and Lili Reinhart in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks, and as a semi-finalist on the reality competition series The Masked Singer.

But Kim is obviously best known for her gold medal-winning talents. At the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Kim became the first female in history to win back-to-back gold medals in the halfpipe event, following a 2018 victory. The first gold notched a place in the history books as it made Kim the youngest woman (at 17) to win an Olympic snowboarding medal.

While she took a breather in the 2019-20 season to focus on education, studying at Princeton University, she returned with a dominant run in 2020-21 by winning all four women’s superpipe events that season, including a sixth X Games Gold Medal and a second World Championship. Outside the sport, Kim next launches her first collection with Roxy this fall and her third goggle line with Oakley this winter. Kim’s credits also include five ESPY Awards, three Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards and two Laureus World Sports Awards.

She continues to be repped by sport agents Lowell Taub and Alex Petrut at Stoked Management.