Tyler Perry Expanding Atlanta Production Studio

Tyler Perry is expanding his Atlanta production studio.

The Georgia-based mogul is purchasing an additional 37.5 acres of land on the existing Fort McPherson property that his studio was built on. He plans to turn the additional space into an entertainment district open to the public, complete with a theatre district, retail stores and restaurants — not unlike Trilith, another Atlanta-based production studio.

Perry’s acquisition adds to the more than 330 acres he bought back in 2015, which allowed him to build one of the largest production facilities in the country. Tyler Perry Studios currently has 12 sound stages and encompasses more than 220 acres of greenspace. Perry’s hope is that the new development is poised to provide ample employment opportunities for locals.

In addition to Perry’s expansion, the T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures group is also buying 94.5 acres of land with the aim of developing real estate and programs that will address the growing nationwide need for affordable, attainable and workforce housing. The idea is to help families who live in underserved areas realize and sustain attainable living with the goal of home ownership.

Though based in Texas, Jakes has held many large events in Atlanta and his motion picture production company has employed thousands of Georgians during the production of their multiple films, including two films just recently released this past April on Lifetime.

“Today is a good day,” said Perry. “I’m grateful for the opportunity this gives Tyler Perry Studios to extend our footprint in Atlanta and create more opportunities for the people of Southwest Atlanta with restaurants, entertainment venues, and other business opportunities. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my friend T.D. Jakes on his separate but adjacent project and I also want to thank Governor Kemp and Mayor Bottoms for their continued efforts to make Atlanta a better place.”

“This announcement by Tyler Perry Studios and T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures LLC is a real shot in the arm for an important community within the state of Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Significant job creation such as this will create more opportunities for hardworking Georgians and surrounding small businesses, which are the real backbone of our state’s economy.”

Added Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: “This agreement marks another monumental chapter in the history of Fort Mac. Thank you to Tyler Perry and Bishop T.D. Jakes for their vision and investment in the Southwest Atlanta community. The positive impact will be felt for generations to come.”