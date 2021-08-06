Britain Sets $1B COVID Insurance Scheme for Music, Live Events

Britain has unveiled a government-backed insurance scheme worth more than 750 million pounds ($1.04 billion) to cover music festivals and other live events, including business events, for cancelation risk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Insurers cut coronavirus cover from their event cancellation policies amid the pandemic, leading big names from the worlds of culture and events, including musical impresario Andrew Lloyd-Webber, to call for government help. A range of music festival, including Glastonbury, and other live events have been canceled due to the pandemic.

The new scheme will be available from September and run until the end of September 2022.

“The live events sector is set to get a boost with a world-leading government-backed insurance scheme …, which will help them plan events with confidence through to next year,” the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. Chancellor Rishi Sunak made the announcement.

“The events sector supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country, and I know organizers are raring to go now that restrictions have been lifted,” said Sunak. “But the lack of the right kind of insurance is proving a problem, so as the economy reopens I want to do everything I can to help events providers and small businesses plan with confidence right through to next year.”

He added: “We have some of the best events in the world here in the U.K. – from world-famous festivals to your local fair. With this new insurance scheme, everything from live music in Margate to business events in Birmingham can go ahead with confidence, providing a boost to the economy and protecting livelihoods.”

Added Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden: “We’ve been here for live events throughout the pandemic with billions of pounds of rescue funding. Today is an important next step as we develop live events insurance to give them the confidence they need to plan for a brighter future.”

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, CEO of industry umbrella organization UK Music, said: “For months, UK Music has been warning about the catastrophic impact of the market failure in insurance for live events. The inability to obtain insurance has already caused many cancellations this summer – these have been devastating for the entire music industry and there were fears that without action we would have seen major cancellations continuing well into next year too. This new government scheme is therefore incredibly welcome news – not just for the millions of music fans who have been looking forward to the return of live events, but also for the tens of thousands of musicians, crew members and wider supply chain workers whose jobs depend on continued live activity.”