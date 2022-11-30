‘Uncharted’ Dark Ride Roller Coaster to Open at Spain’s PortAventura World in 2023

The world’s first dark ride roller coaster based on Sony action-adventure film Uncharted, starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, will open at Spain’s PortAventura World in mid-2023, the theme and leisure park and Sony Pictures Entertainment unveiled on Wednesday.

A “dark ride” is typically an amusement ride with specially lit scenes that contain animation, sound, music and special effects.

“The new attraction, which will be located in the resort’s Far West zone, will allow visitors to go on a dangerous search for one of the greatest treasures ever found,” they said. “The most daring visitors will be able to enjoy nearly 700 meters of a vibrant ride on this exclusive dark ride roller coaster that reaches over 12 meters high in a unique enveloping space – 4,800 square meters and 16 meters high – that promises to reveal dark and unexplored territories during an exhilarating expedition that will not fail to excite them. To this end, the new attraction will feature a pre-show full of surprises and a journey of unexpected events in a totally immersive experience in search of the great treasure.”

The ride requires an investment of 25 million euros ($25.9 million) and is based on a licensing agreement with Sony Pictures, the partners highlighted. Collaborating on the creation are design company Intamin Amusement Rides and Sally Corp., which specializes in the development of dark rides and animatronics design.

“The team at PortAventura World has designed a thrilling ride so that fans of the game and film can now step into Nate and Sully’s shoes and go on their own white-knuckle, treasure-hunting race,” said Jeffrey Godsick, executive vp of global partnerships and brand management, as well as head of location-based entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Added David Garcia, executive vp and managing director of PortAventura World: “We are excited to announce this strategic agreement with a company in the entertainment industry like Sony Pictures. This alliance will allow us to launch, on a global scale, our first dark ride roller coaster. We are convinced that this new attraction with state-of-the-art technology will create great moments and memories for families and friends that come to spend their holidays and free time in our resort.”

Directed by Ruben Fleischer and released in February, Uncharted made over $400 million at the global box office. Produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad, it also stars Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

In the movie, “street-smart Nathan Drake (Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada,” according to a plot summary. “What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother… but only if they can learn to work together.”