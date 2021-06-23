‘Underground Railroad’ Actor Donald Elise Watkins Signs with UTA

UTA has signed actor Donald Elise Watkins in all areas.

Watkins can currently be seen on Barry Jenkins’ limited series adaption of Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad, playing Rumsey Brooks. His recent projects include the Amazon and Blumhouse horror film Black Box opposite Mamoudou Athie and Phylicia Rashad, and the upcoming Amazon and Temple Hill production Emergency.

STX film Free State of Jones, starring Matthew McConaughey and Mahershala Ali, and the History Channel’s miniseries Roots are among past credits.

Watkins will continue to be managed by Robyn Bluestone at Robyn Bluestone Management.