Universal Music Earnings Soar 38 Percent in First Half of Year

Universal Music Group’s earnings for the first half of 2021 surged ahead of the music major’s planned September stock market debut, French media and telecom giant Vivendi said on Wednesday.

Revenue for the first six months of the year rose 17.3 percent, compared with the same period of 2020, for the home of Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga to reach 3.83 billion euros ($4.52 billion) when using constant currency exchange rates and assuming the same asset portfolio for both periods.

Its earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) jumped 38 percent to 753 million euros ($889 million), exceeding analysts’ expectations.