Universal Music Earnings Soar 38 Percent in First Half of Year

Universal Music Group’s earnings for the first half of 2021 surged ahead of the music major’s planned September stock market debut, French media and telecom giant Vivendi said on Wednesday.
Revenue for the first six months of the year rose 17.3 percent, compared with the same period of 2020, for the home of Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga to reach 3.83 billion euros ($4.52 billion) when using constant currency exchange rates and assuming the same asset portfolio for both periods.
Its earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) jumped 38 percent to 753 million euros ($889 million), exceeding analysts’ expectations.
Recorded music revenues at UMG, led by CEO Lucian Grainge, grew by 20 percent as subscription and streaming revenue gained 24.7 percent and physical sales rebounded 40.1 percent.
Recorded music best-sellers for the first half included a best-of release from BTS, new releases from Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo, and continued sales from The Weeknd, Pop Smoke and Ariana Grande.
Music publishing revenue climbed 3.9 percent, “driven by increased subscription and streaming revenues,” said Vivendi, which is led by CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine.
“UMG continues to lead the industry in creatively partnering with digital platforms to expand monetization opportunities for artists, and that has particularly been the case this year in social media and fitness,” the company said. “During the first half of 2021, UMG entered into a number of new agreements in the social media space, including with TikTok, Triller and Snap Inc., among others. UMG also announced a deal to serve as the first music partner to Liteboxer, a home-fitness boxing company. This follows a series of deals UMG has closed recently in the fitness and wellness space with companies including Calm and Equinox+”
The French conglomerate’s total adjusted earnings reached 724 million euros ($856 million) in the first half, up 24 percent. EBITA rose 49 percent to 1.07 billion euros ($1.26 billion). Revenue increased 12 percent to 8.22 billion euros ($9.69 billion). Revenue also rose at pay TV arm Canal+ and all other major business units.
