Universal Plans New Theme Park in Northern Texas

Universal is adding another theme park to its roster.

The company announced plans for a new park Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, which will be aimed at “younger audiences” and “sized for a regional audience.” The park will be situated on part of 97 acres recently purchased by Universal, and the company also plans to add “an adjacent themed hotel.”

Though Universal said the park will feature the company’s IP and include attractions, shows, food and beverages and character meet and greets, the company stressed that it will be unlike its existing parks.

“The entire area is intended to have a completely different look, feel, and scale than Universal’s existing parks and will appeal to a new audience for the brand,” the company stated in the announcement.

Universal currently has theme parks in Florida, California, Japan, Singapore and China. The parks have seen strong demand, particularly domestically, this year, which has helped bolster the finances of NBCUniversal as it was hit by advertising slowdowns and increased cord-cutting.

This is a move away from the bigger theme parks, however, in what Universal said is a move to target a growing population. Frisco, in Northern Texas, has a population of just over 200,000. Bloomberg reported that Universal is also planning an upcoming horror attraction in Las Vegas.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts. “We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country.”

“Frisco is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and has been recognized as a great place to plant professional roots and raise a family,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “This new Universal concept will continue to enhance our tax base, expand employment opportunities and bring even more fun to Frisco benefiting our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

The timeline for the park has not yet been released.