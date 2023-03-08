Universal Parks Rebrands Division Name As It Broadens Focus

Universal Parks & Resorts is being rebranded to address the company’s growing slate of entertainment experiences, it was announced Wednesday. The unit of Comcast NBCUniversal will now be known as Universal Destinations & Experiences.

The company will continue to focus on providing guests around the globe with popular and innovative entertainment offerings. Instead, the rebrand reflects the company’s future business expansions and a growing interest in diversification through branded entertainment, culinary, gaming and consumer product experiences. Universal Destinations & Experiences will focus on bringing to life more unique physical and virtual endeavors for new audiences in new locations and on new platforms.

“Universal Destinations & Experiences aligns with our aspiration to be the Destination of Choice in the markets where we are today and the markets we enter in the future,” Mark Woodbury, chairman and chief executive officer, Universal Destinations & Experiences, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to expand how we bring the Universal brand to life in new, immersive and compelling ways for fans around the world using our rich collection of stories, characters and franchises.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a new park opening and several new experience announcements. That includes the debut of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as two new original experience concepts — one a theme park in Texas and the other a year-round experience in Las Vegas.

In January, the company announced plans to open a new park in Fresco, Texas, designed for families with young children. Set on 97 acres of land, the proposed park will have a different look, feel and scale than existing theme parks. Set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, the park is set to feature a more intimate and engaging design aimed at younger audiences with family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and unique food and beverage menus. It will also feature an adjacent themed hotel, and have room for expansion.

The Las Vegas-area experience will feature year-round horror-inspired entertainment that serves as an extension of Universal’s popular Halloween Horror Nights franchise. It will reside in a new 20-acre portion of Area15, an art and entertainment complex off the Las Vegas Strip.