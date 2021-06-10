Universal Studios CityWalk Opens Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Universal Studios Hollywood CityWalk district on Thursday opened a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site, theme park officials announced.

The vaccination site will have a limited run from noon to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 10 to Sunday, June 13 and from Friday, June 18 to Thursday, June 24, according to Universal Studios Hollywood officials.

Through a partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered by Curative healthcare. Guests can schedule an appointment, but walk-ups will also be accepted. The J&J shot is a single dose, whereas Pfizer will require a second appointment to be made. Guests visiting the site for vaccination are requested, but not required, to bring a government-issued ID and their insurance card.

The first 100 guests vaccinated each day will a voucher for a complimentary pre-selected item from Voodoo Doughnut, officials said.

Universal CityWalk is the shopping and dining district of Universal Studios Hollywood. CityWalk has been open since last summer. The actual theme park reopened in mid-April this year after being shuttered for more than 365 days due to the pandemic.

All major Southern California theme parks, including Disneyland, have since reopened. For a lion’s share of 2020, the parks were locked in a bitter stalemate with Gov. Gavin Newsom to welcome back guests.