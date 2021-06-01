Universal Studios Hollywood Hiring 2,000 Staffers This Summer

Universal Studios Hollywood will be hiring more than 2,000 people over the summer, the theme park said on Tuesday.

Positions run the gamut from full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional career opportunities in several departments, including production assistants, show controllers, guest relations, park services, wardrobe, retail, parking, and food service, according to Universal Studios.

The Southern California destination was forced to permanently cut more than 1,300 staffers amid the pandemic.

The news comes as the Universal Orlando Resort disclosed it will raise the minimum wage for workers to $15 an hour later this month.

“We are excited about our future and we want team members who will be excited to be part of that journey,” John Sprouls, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Universal Parks & Resorts told CBS4 Miami. “This is about taking care of both our current team members and those who will be joining our team. We know a great guest experience begins with our team members — and we will continue to provide the best work experience we can.”

It is unclear if Universal Studios Hollywood will also raise the minimum wage. But the move is certain to put pressure on theme parks in Florida and California to make the bump.

Universal Orlando reopened last summer at a reduced capacity, with new health and safety measures in place. Universal Studios Hollywood, like the rest of the major theme parks in California, was allowed to reopen this spring.

California businesses will fully reopen later this month, which will allow all theme parks to increase their capacity.