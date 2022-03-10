Universal Studios Hollywood Shares Update on Super Nintendo World

Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday revealed Super Nintendo World will open next year. A specific date was not given, but the highly anticipated themed land will open at the popular Los Angeles destination in 2023.

The opening will mark the first Super Nintendo World in the U.S. Currently, the video game-themed land, which puts guests in the middle of the Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach universe, is only available at Universal Studios Japan.

The Universal Studios Hollywood land will feature one ride and a number of interactive areas, in addition to themed shopping and dining options.

Ahead of the land opening, the theme park’s Feature Presentation retail store will be transformed into a shop for Super Nintendo World. The exact date for the takeover is pending.

The partnership between Nintendo and Universal was first announced in May 2015. Construction began on the Universal Studios Japan area in June 2017 with Super Nintendo World opening there in March 2021, after a number of delays due to the pandemic.