Univision Adds to Streaming Service Management Post-Televisa Merger

Univision Holdings has added to the management ranks for its unified streaming service to emerge from its Televisa-Univision merger that awaits completion, while also rejigging its entertainment, sports and news divisions.

The Spanish language broadcast giant earlier unveiled a unified streaming service following its merger with Televisa and hired former Netflix exec Rodrigo Mazon to run it. As part of their merger, Mexico’s Televisa and Univision will combine media, production and content into a new company to be called Televisa-Univision, with Wade Davis becoming CEO of the new entity.

“Today’s appointments build upon and strengthen our existing, incredible leadership team, which was responsible for successfully launching Univision’s transformation over the last six months,” Wade Davis said in a statement on Monday. In its latest management moves, Univision said Televisa Grupo chief financial officer Carlos Ferreiro will fill the same post for Univision and the combined company, from Oct. 1, 2021.

Elsewhere, former Mastercard exec Pilar Ramos joins Univision as general counsel and will be in the same position for Televisa-Univision once the merger is completed later this year. And Jose Tomas joins Univision as chief administrative officer, former WarnerMedia exec Flavia Vigio boards Univision as executive vp of communications, and Jessica Rodriguez has been promoted to chief brand and impact officer for Univision and for the combined Televisa-Univision company.

Elsewhere, Juan Carlos Rodriguez is promoted to president of sports enterprises for Univision and then the combined Televisa-Univision company, after serving as president of sports content for the Televisa and Univision networks. On Monday, Univision Holdings also unveiled a new structure for it entertainment, sports and news divisions led by Luis Silberwasser, president of Univision Television Networks Group.

That includes Daniel Coronell, president of the news division, stepping down from his role on Aug. 1st, 2021 after joining Univision in early 2011, and Leonor Sotillo boarding Univision as senior vp of scripted strategy.

After the Spanish-language broadcaster unveiled plans to launch an ad-supported streaming platform, the latest evolution will include a subscription tier and full access to Televisa’s content library once the merger deal closes. Plans for the unified streaming platform follow a merged Televisa-Univision entity heading worldwide to beat out Spanish-language pay TV rivals in what top executives see as a largely untapped global market beyond the U.S. and Mexico.