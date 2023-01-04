UTA Kicks Off 2023 With Another Acquisition: Literary Agency Fletcher & Company

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
UTA is starting 2023 with some M&A.
The talent agency is expanding its presence in the publishing space, acquiring the boutique literary agency Fletcher & Company. Founded and run by Christy Fletcher, Fletcher & Company will become part of UTA’s publishing division, based in New York.
Fletcher and UTA publishing chief Byrd Leavell will both report to UTA president David Kramer, and all of Fletcher & Company’s team will join UTA. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Fletcher & Company represents best-selling fiction and non-fiction authors like Maggie Shipstead, Stephanie Clifford, Daniel Mason, John Carreyrou, and Gretchen Rubin, among others. The firm’s client list includes Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winners, National Book Award recipients, and a bevy of New York Times bestsellers.
Related Stories
“Christy is an exceptional agent and business builder and the team at Fletcher & Company is among the best in the industry, so it’s exciting to welcome them to UTA,” said Kramer in a statement. “This is an important chapter in the growth of UTA Publishing, underscoring our commitment to being a best-in-class home for authors and their work. We believe in the power of books to drive culture and the many ways we can collaborate throughout UTA to bring them to life across the entire entertainment ecosystem.
The deal is the second notable literary deal for UTA in the last year. Last summer the agency acquired the U.K. firm The Curtis Brown Group.
In fact, while UTA has not made any mega-deals a la CAA’s acquisition of ICM, the agency has made a flurry of smaller deals over the past year, expanding not only in publishing but in other fields as well. The company acquired the marketing consultancy MediaLink for $125 million, and expanded its UTA IQ division with the analytics firm MediaHound.
Then last summer UTA received a new investment itself from the private equity firm EQT Partners. EQT, now the largest outside shareholder in the firm, is supporting UTA’s growth plans, including, presumably, its M&A goals.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Warner Bros. Discovery
Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Fox Corp. Face Stock Price Target Cuts
-
-
international
Controversial Privatization of U.K.’s Channel 4 Now Off, According to Leaked Government Letter
-
Nielsen
Nielsen One Ads Sets Jan. 11 Launch, Cross-Platform Product Will Measure Viewership By the Second
-
-