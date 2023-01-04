UTA Kicks Off 2023 With Another Acquisition: Literary Agency Fletcher & Company

UTA is starting 2023 with some M&A.

The talent agency is expanding its presence in the publishing space, acquiring the boutique literary agency Fletcher & Company. Founded and run by Christy Fletcher, Fletcher & Company will become part of UTA’s publishing division, based in New York.

Fletcher and UTA publishing chief Byrd Leavell will both report to UTA president David Kramer, and all of Fletcher & Company’s team will join UTA. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Fletcher & Company represents best-selling fiction and non-fiction authors like Maggie Shipstead, Stephanie Clifford, Daniel Mason, John Carreyrou, and Gretchen Rubin, among others. The firm’s client list includes Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winners, National Book Award recipients, and a bevy of New York Times bestsellers.

“Christy is an exceptional agent and business builder and the team at Fletcher & Company is among the best in the industry, so it’s exciting to welcome them to UTA,” said Kramer in a statement. “This is an important chapter in the growth of UTA Publishing, underscoring our commitment to being a best-in-class home for authors and their work. We believe in the power of books to drive culture and the many ways we can collaborate throughout UTA to bring them to life across the entire entertainment ecosystem.

The deal is the second notable literary deal for UTA in the last year. Last summer the agency acquired the U.K. firm The Curtis Brown Group.

In fact, while UTA has not made any mega-deals a la CAA’s acquisition of ICM, the agency has made a flurry of smaller deals over the past year, expanding not only in publishing but in other fields as well. The company acquired the marketing consultancy MediaLink for $125 million, and expanded its UTA IQ division with the analytics firm MediaHound.

Then last summer UTA received a new investment itself from the private equity firm EQT Partners. EQT, now the largest outside shareholder in the firm, is supporting UTA’s growth plans, including, presumably, its M&A goals.