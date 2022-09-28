UTA Names Allan Haldeman Head of New York Office

UTA has promoted TV literary agent Allan Haldeman to head of its New York office.

Haldeman, an 18-year veteran of UTA who started in the agency’s mailroom, has been a partner at the firm since 2017. In his new role he will “work to expand opportunities in a fast-growing office critical to UTA’s business and future global potential,” per the agency.

UTA launched its New York office in 2011, and it now has some 350 employees based in the city covering film, TV, fashion, theater, publishing, news and other areas. New York has also become a centerpiece of UTA’s push into marketing and advertising, which coincides with its $125 million acquisition last year of the strategic advisory firm MediaLink.

“As the cultural capital of so many industries, New York is incredibly important to UTA and our heightened presence there is critical to the next chapter of our growth,” said UTA President David Kramer. “We’re excited to get the full benefit of Allan Haldeman’s connectivity and creative thinking as he works with the rest of our outstanding New York leadership team to find new ways to fully leverage our platform and expand opportunities for our clients, our people and our business.”

Haldeman’s promotion follows similar elevations earlier this month for Kramer and Jay Sures, with Kramer shifting to the president role, and Sures becoming vice chairman of UTA.

Earlier this summer, UTA secured an investment from the private equity firm EQT Partners to help expand its business lines.