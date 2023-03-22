UTA Opens Doors on Atlanta Full-Service Office

UTA and sister company Klutch Sports Group have officially opened a new office in Atlanta, marking the Hollywood talent agency’s expansion to launch a full-service shop in that key U.S. production center.

The new address, which includes the UTA Artist Space Gallery open to the public, follows UTA locations in Beverly Hills, Nashville, New York, Chicago and London. The new satellite office in mid-town Atlanta aims to identify for UTA new artists, athletes, musicians and brands with strong ties to Georgia and the U.S. southeast.

“Atlanta is a vibrant city for music, sports and arts, and there is a ripe opportunity to create another center of gravity for film and television,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement on Wednesday. Hollywood film and TV production in Georgia, which includes series like Stranger Things, Ozark and Atlanta, continues in strength thanks to the U.S. state’s generous tax incentive program.

The UTA Atlanta office, filling 20,000 square feet and three floors on Peachtree Street, will be run by co-heads Steve Cohen and Rob Gibbs as they offer representation across divisions like music, sports, film, television, digital talent, marketing, gaming and fine arts.

UTA will also advise top global brands based in Atlanta and the region on working with the creative community. The UTA Artist Space Gallery will feature rotating exhibits as an extension of the agency’s UTA Fine Arts division, led by partner and creative director Arthur Lewis.