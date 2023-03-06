UTA Taps Claudia Russo as Senior VP Corporate Communications

UTA has hired Claudia Russo to work as senior vp corporate communications.

Russo, who most recently led communications for Verizon Business Markets (the division of the telecom giant that serves local businesses, governments and educational institutions), will report to UTA’s chief communications officer Richard Siklos.

“As our business continues to grow in size, influence and complexity, Claudia’s deep knowledge and experience with both media relations and investor relations will help us continue to elevate our game as we tell UTA’s story on a global stage,” said Siklos in a statement.

Before joining Verizon, Russo led communications for the Fox Television Stations group. She joins UTA as the agency continues an expansion push. In the first two months of 2023, the agency acquired a new literary agency (Fletcher & Company) and launched a fashion division.

And last year the agency expanded its presence in marketing and consulting by buying Michael Kassan’s MediaLink for $125 million. The company also nabbed a new investment from the private equity firm EQT last year, and last month added independent board members for the first time in the agency’s history.