UTA Comms Chief Seth Oster Lands at The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company has tapped veteran public affairs and communications exec Seth Oster as its first chief corporate affairs officer.

On Jan. 7, United Talent Agency announced Oster had left the firm as a partner and global chief communications officer. In his new role, Oster will oversee TWC’s global corporate communications and public affairs practice, which includes government relations activities and corporate social responsibility activities.

The Wonderful Company is a privately-held holding company for consumer brands run by Stewart and Lynda Resnick and includes Teleflora, Fiji Water and Wonderful Seedless Lemons. Oster’s appointment is effective Feb. 7 when he will begin reporting to Michael Perdigao, president of advertising and corporate communications.

“Seth’s appointment to this newly created role is central to further strengthen and accelerate the connection we have with our customers, communities, business partners, and employees around the globe,” Lynda Resnick, vice chair and co-owner of The Wonderful Company, said in a statement.

Before UTA, Oster was managing director and chief communications officer at KPMG, and he was named by U.S. President Barack Obama to serve as the top public affairs official at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the first term of his administration.

He also had communications roles at Paul Allen’s Vulcan, Inc., the Motion Picture Association, the Screen Actors Guild, Napster and Stamps.com.

“This is a deeply meaningful opportunity to be part of a team committed to continually proving the thesis that smart, dedicated people can build, grow, and transform businesses at the same time they improve the lives of the people and communities where that business is done,” said Oster in his own statement.