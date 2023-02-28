United Talent Agency Launches UTA Fashion 

UTA is formally getting into the fashion business.

The agency has launched UTA Fashion, a new division that will be focused on expanding client interests in the fashion and beauty industries, and is headed by New York-based Anne Nelson.

She joins from CAA, where she served as an agent in the CAA Fashion division for a little over a year. Prior to that, Nelson had a stint as vp global business development at Ultimate Fighting Championship. She joined the Endeavor-owned fighting league after two decades at Endeavor-owned IMG Fashion, during which time she served as a director of business development and as an agent who repped fashion designers and models.

Her career in fashion dates back to the mid-1980s when she started her career in Paris working as a model manager at the Marilyn Agency Paris. She segued to Elite Model Management with a role as a business development manager.

“Anne is one of the most respected fashion executives with deep and established relationships across the industry. She has a true passion for her clients and has been the architect behind many top career moments in the fashion world,” offered UTA board member and partner Blair Kohan and partner Darnell Strom in a joint statement. “For UTA, bringing her on board is a natural next step in the work we’ve been doing in this space, and we can’t wait to see what she will accomplish.”

There’s been a lot of news out of UTA as of late. The formation of a fashion unit comes after acquisitions of publishing agency Fletcher and Company, U.K. talent and literary agency Curtis Brown Group, entertainment and marketing advisory firm MediaLink, and a strategic partnership with leading global private equity firm EQT.

News of the new division comes directly on the heels of layoffs at UTA earlier this month. The cuts at the Jeremy Zimmer-led agency impacted a single-digit percentage of a workforce that totals 2,000 employees.