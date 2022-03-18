UTA Hires Carmen Bona as Partner, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

UTA has a new partner in Cameron Bona, who has joined the agency as chief strategy and corporate development officer. Reporting to CEO Jeremy Zimmer, Bona will be based in UTA’s Beverly Hills headquarters.

She joins UTA after having previously served as a managing director and partner with Boston Consulting Group, steering its technology, media and telecommunications practice. At BCG, Bona advised film and TV studios, streamers, creator platforms, sports organizations, gaming companies and private equity investors. Her duties included strategy, M&A, marketing, analytics and organizational transformation.

“Carmen’s wide-ranging experience helping media and entertainment companies navigate big change will be an enormous asset to UTA as we enter the next chapter of our diversification and growth,” said Zimmer. “Carmen will lead an expanding corporate strategy and M&A team that will help ensure UTA is continually exploring new possibilities, fresh alliances and market-leading ways to expand our business and the opportunities we are able to create for our clients.”

Bona said it’s an “exciting time” to join UTA. “UTA is innovating across so may new and established sectors of media and entertainment,” said the exec who also serves as an advisor to venture firm Powerhouse Capital, and previously worked as an analyst for McKinsey & Co. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to help shape what comes next.”

Bona comes to UTA after it has bolstered its strategic ventures, notably acquiring advisory firm MediaLink in a deal reportedly $125 million.